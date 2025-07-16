The Open Tournament 2025 is less than 24 hours away from beginning, with some of the world’s best golfers ready compete for the right to be crowned as this year’s champion.

Beginning on Thursday 17 July, the Open takes place at Royal Portrush Golf Club in County Antrim, Northern Ireland, with the 153rd of the tournament running through until Sunday July 20.

One of the most lucrative events in the sporting calendar, it is reported that the purse for The Open Championship currently stands at $17 million, with the winner receiving $3.1 million. With such huge riches, many golfers have morphed into some of the richest sportsmen on the planet - even before their multi-million pound endorsements and business ventures. But who is the richest golf player ever?

Here are the top 15 richest golf players of all time in 2025, according to CelebrityNetWorth.

1 . Wyndham Clark - $6 million The 2023 US Open champion is first on the list with the Colorado born golfer having a reported $6 million net worth. | Ross Kinnaird Photo: Ross Kinnaird Photo Sales

2 . Anthony Kim - $10 million The Korean-American golfer has a reported net worth of $10 million and just sneaks into this list. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Xander Schauffele - $14 million The San Diego born golfer won The Open in 2024, and has a reported net worth of $14 million. | Jared C. Tilton Photo: Jared C. Tilton Photo Sales