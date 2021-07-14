Can Rory McIlroy take the title this year? Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

It’s been a long wait for golf fans, but after two years of no Open Championship, golf's oldest major is set to return after its pandemic enforced hiatus this week.

The 149th Open Championship will host up to 32,000 spectators this week as part of a government test event, and sports fans the country over will be keeping a close eyes on events as they look forward to normality ahead of many of the country’s biggest sporting events.

The competition was postponed last year, alongside other major sporting events, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but golf fans can now breathe a sigh of relief, as the likes of Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry and tournament favourite Jon Rahm get ready to tee off the delayed championships in the coming days.

The 149th Open will get underway July 15.

A total of 156 golfers will compete to win the championship, and fans can look forward to warm, dry conditions as they return to back their favourite golfers.

Where is Royal St George's?

Located in Sandwich, Kent, Royal St George’s is the only Open rota golf course found in the South East of England and will host the tournament this year. Nestled on the coast between Ramsgate and Deal. It is the first time the Open will be played here since 2011.

Since 1984, the venue has hosted 14 championships and is famously the first club to host the championship outside of Scotland. It has also held the Amateur Championship 13 times. The course measures 7,189 yards and play as a par 70 for the tournament.

The first Open winner at Royal St. George’s was England’s J.H. Taylor, who won after rounds 84-80-81-81 in that first championships 127 years ago. There’s been several big names to have graced the course, with Harry Vardon and Walter Hagen winning twice Royal St. George’s. Sir Henry Cotton, Bobby Locke and Greg Norman have also been victorious at the venue.

However, the two previous winners have came as a surprise, with American Ben Curtis and Northern Ireland’s Darren Clarke both pulling off major shocks.

When is the Open Golf Championship 2021?

The tournament begins on Thursday July 16 and will run until July 18, with 48-year-old English golfer Richard Bland will be the first to tee off.

The winner is set set to take home just under £1.5m, while the runner up will pick up just over £860,000. Those who finish in the top 23 are guaranteed a minimum of £72,000

Where can I watch the Open Golf Championship 2021?

Thursday July 16

Sky Sports Golf / Main Event from 6:30am

Friday July 17

Sky Sports Golf / Main Event from 6:30am

Saturday July 18

Sky Sports Golf / Main Event from 9am

Sunday 18 July

Sky Sports Golf / Main Event from 8am

