It's almost time to tee off at the US Open 2021.

The final countdown to one of golf's majors is on, as a strong field of the world's elite look to bag one of the sport's most prestigious honours.

Bryson DeChambeau will be back as defending champion but will face stiff competition to retain the title he won at September's delayed tournament.

The form of Jon Rahm makes him the pre-Open favourite, with World No.1 Dustin Johnson and the evergreen Phil Mickelson in the mix for the top trophy.

Here's all you need to know about this year's US Open.

When is the US Open 2021?

The 121st US Open will begin on Thursday 17 June and run until Sunday 20 June 2021.

The golf major is back in its usual spot in the sport's calendar after taking place in September in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic.

Where will the US Open 2021 take place?

In 2021, the US Open will take place at Torrey Pines in California.

It will be the first time the course has held the US Open since 2008 in a tournament which saw Tiger Woods claim a 14th major title victory.

What is the US Open 2021 schedule?

The four rounds of US Open golf will take place across each of the four days at Torrey Pines, USA, from 17-20 June, concluding on Sunday to determine the 2021 winner.

Tee times are yet to be confirmed.

Viewers in the UK will be aware of the time difference between the two countries, with California on America's west coast eight hours behind the UK.

How can I watch the US Open 2021 on TV?

The 2021 US Open will be screened live from Torrey Pines on Sky Sports.

The action will be shown live on Sky Sports Golf from 3.30pm (BST) on 17 and 18 June, 2pm on 19 June and 3pm on 20 June.

Who is favourite to win the US Open 2021?

Jon Rahm is favourite to win a first major of his career on a course he has performed well on in the past. Punters can get a price of 11/1 on him winning at Torrey Pines.