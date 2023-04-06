It takes a brave man to attract attention to yourself when you are playing alongside Tiger Woods for the first time in the opening round of the 87th Masters. And Viktor Hovland certainly wasn’t going to be missed due to the outrageous colourful shirt he was sporting on this occasion in the company of the five-time winner at Augusta National.

It was so bad, in fact, that you felt there could even been a danger of the tournament committee deciding to impose a two-shot penalty – I’m kidding, of course – before he’d signed his scorecard and, boy, was it an impressive effort as the event’s 87th edition got off to a captivating start in Georgia.

Under broken clouds, Hovland produced what was his most polished performance so far in this event and his best, too, in relation to par in any of the four majors. Sparked by an eagle at the second, the 25-year-old Norwegian carded a sensational seven-under-par 65, which was matched two groups later by Spaniard Jon Rahm. To put Hovland’s day into context, he’d never broken 70 here in 12 previous rounds.

In doing so on this occasion, he came within two shots of the lowest opening salvo in the event’s history, which belongs to Greg Norman, the man who now makes headlines as LIV Golf’s CEO and commissioner having made his hot start in 1996. “There was a lot of pressure this morning,” said Hovland, flashing his boyish smile, of playing with Woods, having not done so before. “I was obviously very excited and to lean on my short game (not normally his strength) to shoot such a good score was special.”

Viktor Hovland looks on from the fourth tee during the first round of the 2023 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. Picture: Patrick Smith/Getty Images.

The double Hero World Challenge winner, who was the leading amateur on his debut in 2019 before tying for 32nd the following year then sharing 27th spot 12 months ago, already has seven professional titles to his name. Without running the risk of being too critical when you take his age into account, his record in the majors had been a bit disappointing up until last year’s 150th Open at St Andrews. But, after sharing the lead with Rory McIlroy heading into the final round and eventually ending up joint-fourth behind Cameron Smith, that was something of a watershed moment.

He certainly wasn’t intimidated by having Woods in particular but also Xander Schauffele, the Genesis Scottish Open champion, in his group at the start of the 2023 major campaign, following that early eagle with birdies at the sixth, eighth, ninth, 11th and 13th in a bogey-free effort that was saved by a gutsy ten-foot par putt at the last after finding two bunkers. “It was very fun today,” admitted Hovland. “Got off to a nice start, obviously making eagle on No 2 and just kept hitting great shots on the front nine and made some putts, and before I knew it, somehow I was six-under through 11, and yeah, just kind of coast in to 65. So that was awesome.”

Rahm’s opening effort was the lowest in the event’s history after starting with a double-bogey 6, which stemmed from a four-putt. Having recovered from that setback by making an eagle, which was set up by a peach of an approach to around four feet at the eighth, and five birdies, the world No 2 beat his previous best score here by two shots. “I hit every putt how I wanted to feel-wise and the roll, too, but the speed was off,” said Rahm of his first-green woes. “Walking off the green, I said to Adam [Hayes, his caddie) that I just had to be cautious of the speed of the greens.” He’s had four top-ten finishes in this event in six starts. “I think it’s a game that compliments my game and I am feeling confident,” who would join Sam Snead, the 1952 winner, as the only players to win a Green Jacket after starting with a 6.

The ever-improving Cameron Young – he finished second in last year’s Open and has been knocking at the door on the PGA Tour, most recently when he lost in the final of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play – opened with a 67. “I think I executed our plan quite well,” he said after signing for seven birdies, including three to start and two in the final four holes.

Jon Rahm reacts to holing a putt during the first round at Augusta National Golf Club. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

A decade after winning in a play-off against Justin Rose, Adam Scott also opened brightly with a 68, matching Schauffele’s opening effort as Woods, who struggled on the greens before holing a 30-footer for a birdie at the 15th then one from much closer for a 2 at the 16th, had to settle for a 74. “I didn't have very good speed early,” he said. I had two three-putts, and consequently I'm a couple over par. I didn't hit my irons close enough today. I didn't give myself very good looks. Need to do a better job of that going forward to hopefully get myself back in this tournament.” As for his damaged right leg at the end of one of golf’s most physical tests, the 47-year-old said it was “sore”.

On a day when Irish amateur Matt McClean briefly held the early lead before having to settle for a “disappointing” 77, Shane Lowry equalled his best start in the tournament with a 68, which was illuminated by a burst of three straight birdies from the seventh. “I'm pretty happy with myself,” declared the 2019 Open champion. “Felt like I was in control of my ball out there today. It was nice.”

Fred Couples, the 1992 winner, signed for a 71 at the age of 63. “It was a good day. It was a fun day,” said the American, who is making his 38th appearance and, as always here, played a practice round with Woods – Rory McIlroy, too – earlier in the week.

Twenty years after becoming the first left-hander to win this event, Canadian Mike Weir was equally pleased with a 72, playing the back nine on his own after Kevin Na withdrew – world No 8 Will Zalatoris did likewise later before teeing off due to an injury – at the turn due to illness after they had been first out in a two-ball. “I played like a leader today,” said 52-year-old Weir.

Tiger Woods lines up a putt on the 13th green during the first round of the 2023 Masters. Picture: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images.

A day after finishing 1-1 in the Par 3 Contest, it was 6-6 on this occasion for Irishman Seamus Power. At the other end of his round, meanwhile, amateur Sam Bennett started birdie-eagle to become the first player to achieve that feat in 20 years before Sam Burns, winner of the aforementioned WGC-Match Play, emulated him shortly afterwards and added a birdie at the third for good measure in McIlroy’s company.