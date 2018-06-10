US waste little time wrapping up Curtis Cup

The United States wasted little time wrapping up victory in the 40th Curtis Cup on the final day at Quaker Ridge outside New York.

Leading 9-3 against Elaine Farquharson- Black’s Great Britain & Ireland side after the opening two days, the hosts quickly secured the one-and-a-half points they needed to regain the trophy.

Sophia Schubert beat Ireland’s OIivia Mehaffey by 2&1 in the top singles match before Kristen Gillman crushed England’s Annabell Fuller 5&4 to take the US over the line.

Gillman’s victory saw her become the third player to win all five matches in the biennial event, joining compatriot Stacy Lewis (2008) and England’s Bronte Law (2016).

Elsewhere, Ewen Ferguson chalked up his third top-ten finish of the season on the Challenge Tour by signing off with a nine-birdie salvo in the KPMG Trophy in Belgium.

In a low-scoring event at L’Empereur Golf & Country Club, the former British Boys’ champion finished on 19-under-par after signing off with a 65. The effort lifted Ferguson to 27th in the Road to Ras al Khaimah Rankings, having been in the mix in events in both Turkey and Portugal on the second-tier circuit earlier in the season.

Portugal’s Pedro Figueiredo triumphed in a three-way play-off to secure his first Challenge Tour title. He closed with a 64 for a 22-under total, level with Sweden’s Anton Karlsson and Welshman Stuart Manley, before winning with a birdie on the first extra hole.