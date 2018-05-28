US title triumphs for Justin Rose and Paul Broadhurst

Former Scottish Open champion Justin Rose and Paul Broadhurst, the reigning Scottish Seniors Open title-holder, are celebrating notable victories in the US.

Rose claimed his ninth PGA Tour title with a comprehensive three-shot win at the Fort Worth Invitational while Broadhurst became a two-time Senior major winner after claiming the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship in Michigan.

Justin Rose has the winner's tartan jacket slipped over his shoulders after triumphing at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth. Picture: Getty Images

Rose, who won the Scottish Open at Royal Aberdeen in 2014 and is set to be one of the star attractions in this year’s event at Gullane, carded a six-under-par closing round of 64 to finish with a 20-under total - three clear of nearest challenger Brooks Koepka.

The victory is the 37-year-old Olympic champion’s fourth global success since November 2017 and sees him move to third in the world rankings behind Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson.

The Englishman will also have a chance to become world No 1 for the first time at this week’s Memorial Tournament.

“I’m delighted the way I played this week,” said Rose of his performance at Colonial Country Club. “The way I hit the ball this week... I’m a little speechless. This is something for me to build on. This week was a big step in the right direction.

Paul Broadhurst with the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship after claiming his second over-50s major title in Michigan. Picture: Getty Images

“There’s still more work to be done. It’s going to be about conserving that energy into the US Open.”

Koepka, a former SSE Scottish Challenge winner, is defending that title at Shinnecock Hills inn just over a fortnight’s time and he closed with a 63 to claim second spot.

Argentina’s Emiliano Grillo carded a closing 64 to finish third on 16 under, two ahead of America’s Kevin Na, who tied the course record with a 61 which included nine birdies.

Russell Knox shot his fourth round in the 60s as he signed off with a 69 to finish joint-20th on six-under.

Meanwhile, Broadhurst dominated the final day of the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship as he won by four shots at Harbor Shores Golf Club.

This is the 52-year-old’s seventh victory since joining the over-50s ranks and his second Senior Major after landing The Senior Open at Carnoustie in 2016.

“It’s obviously up there with the Senior Open,” he said after closing with rounds of 64 and 63 to leave a strong field trailing in his wake at the finish as he ended up with a 19-under-par 265 total

“They’re the top two and I just wish I was playing like this on the main tour 20 years ago.”

Spaniard Miguel Angel Jiménez finished fifth on 12 under, with two-time winner Colin Montgomerie a shot further back in sixth place and Welshman Phillip Price sharing eighth place.

Broadhurst won the Scottish Senior Open at the Renaissance Club last season for a second time in three years.

Organisers will be hoping he will be back to defend that title when Craigielaw hosts the event for the first time in September.