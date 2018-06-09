US take first-day lead over Britain & Ireland in Curtis Cup

A dominant foursomes display saw the United States lead Great Britain and Ireland 4-2 on the first day of the Curtis Cup in New York State.

The US had a 2-1 lead after the four-balls at Quaker Ridge, with GB&I’s Olivia Mehaffey and Sophie Lamb rallying from three down on the 12th to halve a point with Jennifer Kupcho and Lucy Li.

Americans Lilia Vu and Kristen Gillman took their match against Alice Hewson and Lily May Humphreys 4&3, while Paula Grant and Shannon McWilliam ended up all square with Lauren Stephenson and Sophia Schubert.

Grant and Humphreys took a one-shot lead in their foursomes against Stephenson and Gillman, but ended up going down 4&2, while six strokes on the 18th saw Hewson and Clyburn lose by two to US pair Kupcho and Vu.

The only success for the Great Britain and Ireland team in the foursomes came from Mehaffey and Lamb who beat Galdiano and Lee 3&2 to leave the US with a 4-2 lead ahead of the second day.

The US lead the series overall 28-8-3 and is trying to regain the cup after falling 11½-8½ in 2016 at Dun Laoghaire in Ireland.

“I look at what’s going to be my best pairings to bring three points,” Britain and Ireland captain Elaine Farquharson-Black said. “I kind of look at each series individually. The target is to win three.”

After another day of four-ball and foursomes matches on Saturday, the event will close on Sunday with singles.