Top-10 finishes for Kylie Henry and Beth Allen in Canberra

Kylie Henry and Beth Allen both secured top-10 finishes as former world No 1 Jiyai Shin came from three shots behind heading into last round to win the ActewAGL Canberra Classic by six shots.

Shin chalked up the 50th title triumph of her card after closing with a brilliant eight-under-par 64 at Royal Canberra, where the 29-year-old Korean also won the 2013 Women’s Australian Open.

“Royal Canberra is my favourite golf course in the world,” she declared after this latest triumph, which was gained following a final-round salvo that contained an eagle and seven birdies as she finished with a 19-under-par 197 total.

In her prize-giving speech, Shin delighted the galleries by telling them that she was hitting the ball longer than ever because of the protein in the local Aussie meat pies.

“I’m so excited I can’t tell you,” she added. “I have great memories from that final-round battle with Lydia Ko (in 2013) and now this time with Minjee Lee.”

Lee, who had won the previous week’s Oates Vic Open, had been on course for back-to-back wins after her second-round 63 but the home player faltered in the last round.

She had four bogeys in seven holes around the turn as she closed with a 73, claiming second spot by a shot from Dutchwoman Anne Van Dam (68).

“From the start, I wasn’t hitting it that solid, but it is what it is,” said Lee said. “Jiyai played well and I guess you can’t win everything.”

Henry, one of three Scots to make the cut, closed with 72 for six-under total to earn around £2,250 for finishing joint-seventh on six-under.

The two-time LET winner was three-under after six holes before dropping four shots in three holes. She then bogeyed the 13th before picking up two birdies in the last five holes.

Leith-based American Allen, who topped the LET Order of Merit in 2016, birdied the last two for a 71 as she finished a shot ahead of Henry on six-under.

Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew (70) and Michele Thomson (74) tied for 15th on three-under.