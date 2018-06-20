Tommy Fleetwood commits to Scottish Open at Gullane

Five of the world’s current top 20 have now been confirmed for next month’s Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open after Tommy Fleetwood added his name to a star-studded cast for Gullane.

The Englishman, who won the Race to Dubai last season and finished runner-up to Brooks Koepka in the US Open at Shinnecock Hills on Sunday, joins Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler, Henrik Stenson and Hideki Matsuyama from the world’s elite in commiting to the $7 million Rolex Series event.

“There have been a lot of positives from this season so far and I’m looking forward to an exciting summer, with the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open a key part of it,” said the world No 10 of the 12-15 July event. “It’s always an enjoyable week, and the Scottish golf fans create a fantastic atmosphere but it’s also a great opportunity to prepare for the Open Championship.

“After coming so close in the US last week, I am more determined than ever to go one better in a major championship, so I’m looking forward to what I hope will be two good weeks on the links in July.”

Fleetwood is in Germany this week for the BMW International Open, which sees Stephen Gallacher tee up for the first time with his 17-year-old son, Jack, as his new caddie. “Not only is he my son but he knows my game inside out and has travelled to events with me for years so I don’t see it being a problem for him at all,” said the three-time European Tour winner.

“It will be the physical side of the job that he will get used to more than anything.

“We get on well together, he’s a good golfer himself and it will be good experience for him all round. I think it is going to be a great partnership for both of us.”