Tom Watson made honorary member of Brora

Tom Watson has become the third five-time Open champion to be afforded honorary membership by Brora Golf Club, joining James Braid and Peter Thomson.

The Sutherland club have added Watson to their honorary status list after the 69-year-old paid a visit in the summer of 2017 prior to the Senior Open Championship at Royal Porthcawl.

“I’m delighted to be awarded honorary membership at Brora, joining my fellow five-time Open champions James Braid and Peter Thomson,” said Watson, who claimed four of his Claret Jug victories in Scotland.

“Last year, we flew to Inverness, went up to the north and just had a marvellous time. Brora was a wonderful links golf course.

“Playing the incoming nine downwind was really tough for me. I couldn’t keep the ball on the greens. I think I hit one green in regulation coming in and shot 76. It was a very good course. I’d like to challenge it again and look forward to coming back one day.”

Brora club president Andy Stewart is keen to see that happen. “We are fortunate to be associated with such great five-time Open champions and look forward to welcoming Mr Watson back to the club,” he said.

Meanwhile, tickets are now on general sale for the 47th Walker Cup match at Royal Liverpool next September. Fans will be able to attend the match for as little as £40 for an adult weekend ticket and £25 for a daily ticket.

Families are also being encouraged to attend, with children under 16 being admitted free while reduced price tickets are available for those aged 16-24 years old, starting at £15 for a daily ticket and £20 for a weekend ticket.

“Golf fans of all ages can look forward to watching a competitive and entertaining match next year,” said Duncan Weir, the R&A’s executive director of golf development and amateur events.