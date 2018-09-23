Tom Lewis wins second Portugal Masters

Tom Lewis won the Portugal Masters for a second time as Sergio Garcia handed himself a massive Ryder Cup boost with a strong finish in Villamoura, writes Martin Dempster.

Lewis, who won the same event in just his third professional start in 2011, closed with a 66 at Dom Pedro Victoria for a 22-under-par 262 total, winning by three shots from fellow Englishman Eddie Pepperell (67) and Australian Lucas Herbert (71).

“It’s unbelievable, I’m so happy,” said Lewis, who has been playing in a mix of European Tour and Challenge Tour events over the past few seasons, winning the Bridgestone Challenge on the second-tier circuit a fortnight before this latest success.

“It’s been a rough ride, but this week I played hard, I got off to a bad start and to finish the way I have has been brilliant.”

Garcia, who added the event to his schedule to try and find some form for the Ryder Cup, carded an eagle and five birdies as he signed off with a bogey-free 65 to finish joint seventh on 15-under. That was his best performance since claming a share of eighth spot in the French Open at Le Golf National in July.

Scott Jamieson closed with an equally impressive 66 for 12-under to finish as top Scot in joint 20th, followed by Stephen Gallacher (44th), Sam Locke (60th) and Marc Warren (63rd).

Elsewhere, home player Romain Langasque finished strongly to win the Hopps Open de Provence on the Challenge Tour in France, where David Law and Grant Forrest both cemented their top-15 positions in the Road to Ras Al Khaimah Rankings.

On the Ladies European Tour, Dutchwoman Anne Van Dam lay down a marker for next year’s Solheim Cup by storming to an eight-shot success in the Estrella Damm Mediterranean Ladies Open in Spain.The 22-year-old carded a closing 65 at Club de Golf Terramar in Stiges for a 26-under-par total in claiming her second LET title.

Catriona Matthew, the Solheim Cup captain, was top Scot, closing with a 67 to finish joint 13th on 11-under, a shot ahead of Carly Booth (70), with Michele Thomson (72) four shots further back.