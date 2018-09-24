Tiger Woods wins Tour Championship as Justin Rose claims FedEx Cup

Tiger Woods capped his incredible comeback from a career-threatening back injury by winning the season-ending Tour Championship in Atlanta, where Justin Rose birdied the last to claim a $10 million pay-day by securing the FedEx Cup.

Woods, who held a three-shot lead heading into the final round at East Lake, was never challenged after opening with a birdie and carded a closing 71 for an 11-under-par total, winning by two shots from fellow American Billy Horschel.

It was Woods’s first title triumph since 2013 and 80th PGA Tour victory, with the enormity of the success being illustrated as thousands of excited fans spilled out on to the fairway as he made his way towards the 18th green in the company of Rory McIlroy.

“It’s just hard to believe I’ve won the Tour Championship,” admitted Woods afterwards.

“I was having a hard time not crying on that last hole. After Rory tapped in I started tearing up a little bit. I just can’t believe I’ve pulled this off. It’s been tough.

“I’ve had it not so easy the last couple of years and worked my way back and couldn’t have done it without the help of everyone around me.

“Some of the players I saw after on the 18th green knew what I was struggling with and it was really special to see them there.

Only a birdie on the 72nd hole from Rose prevented Woods from claiming the overall FedEx Cup title as well.

After a back-nine wobble, the Englisman two-putted from 25 feet on the par-5 18th to claim the massive bonus in nerve-racking fashion.

“I guess it all boiled down to the 18th and I had the swing of the week off the tee there,” Rose told Sky Sports.

“I had a jumpy 7-iron lie and it caught a break, killed it in the top of the bunker and bobbled on to the green. I was waiting for a break all day and to get it on the last was great timing.

“I felt more pressure as I was throwing it away, but when I got back to knowing what I had to do I clicked into gear in the nick of time.”

On Woods, he added: “We’re all delighted for Tiger, this is crazy scenes and I’m sure I’m not the most popular guy for making birdie on the last but, hey, he’s got enough money.”