Tiger Woods: Watch out for veterans in Masters

Tiger Woods believes experience can be his trump card when he bids to claim a fifth Masters victory next month – and he reckons fellow “veterans” Fred Couples and Bernhard Langer can also be contenders at Augusta National for the same reason.

Woods resumes his preparation for the season’s opening major by joining Rory McIlroy in making a first appearance in this week’s PGA Tour event, the Valspar Championship on the Copperhead course at Innisbrook in Florida.

The 14-time major winner handed himself a massive confidence boost by finishing 12th in the Honda Classic – just his third official event since returning late last year following fusion surgery on his back – and is now aiming to gain some more momentum for the Masters.

“The favourites are guys who have always done well there,” replied Woods to being asked if someone like Jordan Spieth, the 2015 winner and runner-up either side of that victory, was likely to be the player to beat at Augusta National.

“Jordan has always done well there, but I’m not going to put it out of the realm that if, Freddie [Couples, the 1992 winner) feels good, he is still in the mix. Bernhard [Langer] is still in the mix. Phil [Mickelson], myself, Bubba [Watson]. There are a few others who do well almost every year.

“We just know how to play the golf course. It gets us. There’s definitely going to be some of the young guys up there with a chance or playing really well, but Augusta is one of those courses that also favours the vets. It’s a hard golf course; it’s a hard test over four days.”

Having made only one Masters appearance since finishing fourth in 2013, Woods intends paying a visit to Augusta National before the event itself. “I know there have been no changes as far as the design goes, but I think they have resurfaced some of the greens and I will see if the breaks match my book,” he added. “I also need to get used to putting on bent [grass] as that’s going to be a little bit different.”