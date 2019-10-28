Tiger Woods claims record-equalling 82nd PGA Tour win

Tiger Woods has won a record-equalling 82nd PGA Tour title in the weather-effected Zozo Championship in Japan.

Woods completed a final-round 67 on Monday morning to claim victory ahead of home favourite Hideki Matsuyama at Narashino Country Club.

The American’s three-shot victory was all the sweeter for the 15-time major winner as he moved level with Sam Snead in the all-time PGA rankings.

Woods had a three-shot lead to defend over the final seven holes as the tournament was completed on Monday morning following Friday’s washout.

The 43-year-old bogeyed the 12th before recovering with a birdie on the 14th, but a missed birdie putt on the 15th gave Matsuyama an opening.

Matsuyama birdied the 16th to move within two shots but a missed birdie on the 17th gave Woods some breathing space and he responded with a birdie four on the last and claim the title.

“It’s an honour to be tied with Sam Snead for most wins in PGA Tour history,” said Woods, who finished with a 19-under-par 261 total.

“Hideki put up an amazing fight on his home soil, but to do this in Japan is something I’ll never forget.”

Woods won his 15th major title at The Masters in April and added: “It’s been an awesome year.

“I have been able to be consistent most of my career and have put myself up there with a chance to win on a number of occasions.

“There was plenty of times I didn’t but today was one of those days where I was able to pull it out.”

World No 2 Rory McIlroy closed with a 67 to finish joint-third on 13-under alongside Korea’s Sungjae Im, with US Open champion Gary Woodland a shot back in fifth spot.

