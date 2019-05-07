Tiger Woods awarded USA’s highest civilian honour by Donald Trump

Tiger Woods has been awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, America’s highest civilian honour, by President Donald Trump.

The 43-year-old, who last month claimed his first major title in 11 years by winning the Masters at Augusta National, was presented with the honour in the Rose Garden of the White House.

Woods is the fourth golfer to have received the award after Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus and Charles Sifford. Other past recipients include the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Bill Gates, Stephen Hawking, Aretha Franklin, Billie Jean King, Nelson Mandela and Muhammad Ali.

Woods wrote on Twitter: “It’s an incredible privilege to be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Considering the recipients, history, and what this means to me and my family, it’s also very humbling. Thank you all for your support and I hope this inspires others to never give up on their dreams.”