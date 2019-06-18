Three bogeys per round is too many for Rory McIlroy to win Open says Montgomerie

Rory McIlroy needs to cut out the mistakes to achieve his dream of winning an Open Championship in his native Northern Ireland next month, according to one of his biggest fans.

Colin Montgomerie has always felt McIlroy, pictured, is the man to beat in majors if he is firing on all cylinders and enjoyed seeing him get into contention for a second US Open win heading into the final round at Pebble Beach.

However, the 30-year-old’s challenge was killed off by a double-bogey 6 at the second hole on Sunday and he eventually finished eight shots behind the winner, Gary Woodland, in joint ninth.

“Unfortunately for Rory, I think he won a week early, didn’t he?” said Montgomerie. “He came in off a fantastic win in the Canadian Open, but he just made too many mistakes at Pebble Beach.

“I don’t mean to criticism him, but he makes more bogeys than the other guys do. When (Brooks) Koepka made his bogey at the eighth in the final round, that was his first dropped shot in 36 holes.

“I mean McIlroy is making three per round. I know he makes more birdies than a lot of the other players, but not that many more. He just makes the odd mistake. Should he have used his driver off the second tee on Sunday, for instance? That cost him a double-bogey and it’s that sort of thing that adds up.”

Bidding to repeat his 2013 success at Merion, Justin Rose was also left a touch disappointed after a closing 74 left him in joint fourth, having led after an opening 65 and being Woodland’s nearest challenger heading into the final day.

“Justin didn’t have his A game last week. He was poor, really, from tee to green. But, if you have 22 putts like he did on Thursday, christ, that helps,” added Montgomerie. “So, if he can get his long game back to where Justin Rose normally has that and now he has found the putting secret, he will be ready for Portrush and so will Rory as that is his big one, isn’t it?”