The Open: Bryson DeChambeau 'living on the razor's edge' due to driver despair

Bryson DeChambeau plays out of the deep rough on the 15th hole during the first round of the 149th Open at Royal St George's. PIcture: Picture: Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images.

The big-hitting American had to settle for a one-over-par 71 in his opening circuit at Royal St George’s, signing for a mixed bag of four birdies and five bogeys.

“The driver sucks right now,” groaned DeChambeau, who came home in 44 in the final round of the US Open at Torrey Pines, afterwards. “It's not a good face for me and we're still trying to figure out how to make it good on the mis-hits. I'm living on the razor's edge like I've told people for a long time.”

The 2020 US Open champion was all over the place at times and, while he may get away with that a lot of the time on the PGA Tour, that doesn’t happen when the rough is as thick as it is at the Sandwich course following a wet spell in the build up to the Claret Jug event.

“When I did get it outside of the fairway, like in the first cut and whatnot, I catch jumpers out of there and I couldn't control my wedges,” added the world No 6.

“It's quite finicky for me because it's a golf course that's pretty short, and so when I hit driver and it doesn't go in the fairway, it's first cut or whatever, or it's in the hay, it's tough for me to get it out on to the green and control that.”

