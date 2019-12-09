‘The Dempsters’ announced at end of stellar season for Scottish golf

It’s that time of year again when we reflect on achievements over the past 12 months and there can be no denying that 2019 was a rewarding season for Scottish golfers. There seemed to be more tartan triumphs across various circuits this year than we had seen for some time, coupled with some other outstanding achievements, both in the amateur and professional ranks. In the absence of a formal Scottish Golf Awards, something that needs to change at a time when there is a feelgood factor back in the game in its birthplace, here are my selections in terms of outstanding achievement either by Saltire bearers or on Scottish soil this year.