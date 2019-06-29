Tara Mactaggart beats Jessica Meek to reach Scottish Amateur semis

Tara Mactaggart caused an upset at the Scottish Women’s Amateur Championship, defeating top seed Jessica Meek on the 18th hole at Kilmarnock Barassie to secure her place in the semi-final.

After a dominant display in the first round of matchplay, Carnoustie’s Meek was unable to overcome Minto’s Mactaggart in difficult conditions which saw play delayed for over two hours due to lightning.

Mactaggart said: “I struggled a bit in the strokeplay and then came on to my game this morning in the matchplay. I will be keeping exactly the same course strategy tomorrow; I am quite aggressive on this course and will stick with hitting driver because I trust that.”

She will face Aboyne Golf Club’s Kimberley Beveridge who booked her place in last four with a 3&2 win over Penelope Brown.

Chloe Goadby was also unaffected by the lengthy break in play, backing up a 3&2 morning victory over Clara Young with a convincing win over Kate McIntosh in the quarter-final.

The St Regulas member said, “I am really happy with today, I played really well this morning and I continued to play really well in the afternoon. Having a suspension and then getting back out there is sometimes challenging but I think I did that well today.”

Completing the semi-final line-up is West Kilbride’s Louise Duncan who beat Rachel Foster 4&2 to set up a clash with Goadby.

The semis will get underway at 8.30am, with Mactaggart v Beveridge followed by Goadby v Duncan at 8.45am. The final tees off at 1.20pm.