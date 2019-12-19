Stuart Wilson is new Great Britain & Ireland captain

Stuart Wilson, the 2004 Amateur champion, has been appointed as the new Great Britain & Ireland men’s captain, succeeding fellow Scot Craig Watson.

Wilson, a career amateur who is the managing secretary at Forfar Golf Club, steps up after a four-year spell serving on the R&A boys’ selection committee, including three as chairman.

The 42-year-old will lead GB&I into battle in next year’s St Andrews Trophy, a match against the Continent of Europe, at Royal Porthcawl in Wales then the 2021 Walker Cup against the US at Seminole in Florida.

Watson, who beat 2018 Open champion Francesco Molinari in the quarter-finals en route to claiming his Amateur Championship triumph at St Andrews, played on a winning Walker Cup side at Ganton in 2003.

“I am very proud to be selected as the GB&I men’s team captain and look forward to leading a talented group of golfers at the St Andrews Trophy and the Walker Cup,” he said.

“I have fond memories of my time as a player representing GB&I in these prestigious matches and I am determined to make a valuable contribution to the team as its leader and in helping the players.”

Wilson backed up his Amateur Championship success by winning the Silver Medal as leading amateur in the Open Championship the same year at Royal Troon.

An R&A Foundation scholar whilst studying at Abertay University in Dundee, his amateur successes also included the 2003 Lytham Trophy.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time on the R&A Boys’ Selection Committee and know first-hand the level of talent which is emerging,” he added.

“It feels like a very natural progression to be taking on this role to continue to foster these gifted amateur golfers.”

The GB&I teams led by Wilson, member of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club, will be aiming to reclaim both trophies.