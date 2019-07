Have your say

Recent East of Scotland Open winner Stuart McLaren heads the field for Sunday’s Lothians Championship qualifier at Broomieknowe.

The Brunstfield Links star is aiming to do the double after topping the Lothians Order of Merit last season.

The line-up also includes Glencorse’s Jamie Morris, who is bidding to complete a title hat-trick in the event.

Former champions Sean Marc and Kevin Hastings head a home club contingent that also includes Jamie McIntosh and David Gardner.