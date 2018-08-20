Stressed out Brandt Snedeker holds nerve to win Wyndham Championship

Brandt Snedeker began the Wyndham Championship with history – and ended it with a victory. Snedeker earned his ninth PGA Tour title on Sunday, three days after opening with an 11-under 59.

He closed with a 65 for a three-stroke victory in the regular-season finale after being tied with Taiwan’s CT Pan in the closing stages. Snedeker’s birdie at the last and Pan’s double bogey in the group ahead ensured the American came out on top.

Snedeker finished on 21-under 259 for his first win since 2016 and his second at the tournament, but first at Sedgefield Country Club, to close what he called “the most stressful week I’ve ever had in professional golf”.

“Shooting 59 on Thursday, your expectations go through the roof,” Snedeker said.

In opening the rain-affected tournament with a 59 he became the first tour player this year and just the tenth ever to break 60, then on the final day played 29 holes at five under to seal it. He’s the fifth tour player to shoot in the 50s and then win the tournament.

The other subplot at Sedgefield is the last-minute push for the play-offs, which begin next week at the Northern Trust in New Jersey with the top 125 players qualifying.

Sergio Garcia will miss the play-offs for the first time in his career after finishing 131st on the points list.

l South Korea’s Sung Hyun Park erased a two-shot deficit over the final four holes and birdied the first hole of a playoff with Lizette Salas to win the Indy Women in Tech Championship. The two-time major champion reclaimed the No 1 world ranking with her third LPGA Tour victory of the season and fifth of her career.

Park closed with a four-under 68 to match Salas at 23-under 265 at Brickyard Crossing, Indianapolis.

l Viktor Hovland became the first Norwegian to win the US Amateur, beating UCLA student Devon Bling 6 and 5 at Pebble Beach.