Solheim Cup: Catriona Matthew 'delighted' with flying start for Europe

Leona Maguire, right, celebrates with Mel Reid after their brilliant win over the Korda sisters - Nelly and Jessica - in the opening session of the 17th Solheim Cup in Toledo, Ohio. Picture: Tristan Jones.

For Catriona Matthew, it ended the same way as the final session on Scottish soil. Favourably and leaving the European captain wearing a huge smile.

After an enthralling morning’s play that saw all four matches go the distance at the Inverness Club in Toledo, the visitors emerged with a 3.5-0.5 lead over Pat Hurst’s Americans. It was Europe’s second-best start in the biennial event, bettered only by a clean sweep at Loch Lomond in 2000.

"Obviously delighted,” said Matthew, who played in the match nine times and is now bidding to become the first European captain to record back-to-back wins.

Anna Nordqvist and Matilda Castren bump fists during their win over Danielle Kang and Austin Ernst on the opening morning at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio. Picture: Tristan Jones.

Her charges for this task had been touted by some as the strongest group collectively to fly the European flag. They wasted no time showing why.

After the Americans had led in three of the matches at one point, the session was shaping up to be shared before a strong finish from Europe silenced the crowd, with hardly any visiting spectators in attendance at this edition due to ongoing Covid-19 travelling restrictions to the US.

Anna Nordqvist, the AIG Women’s Open champion, joined forces with Matilda Castren, the first Finnish player to compete on this stage, to deliver the point Matthew had been looking for in the opening foursome.

Two up early on then one down at both the turn and with six holes to play against Danielle Kang and Austin Ernst, the Europeans delivered a decisive burst by winning three holes in a row on the back nine.

Time and time again on the back nine, rookie Castren rolled in putts that mattered, as did Nordqvist, who was cheered on by her Scottish husband, Kevin McAlpine, on the last to secure victory.

“I'm really proud of Matilda to go out there as a rookie and be fearless,” said the Swede, who is playing in her seventh match against the Americans. “She putted really well today and kept us in it.”

Georgia Hall and Celine Boutier had been retained by Matthew after winning three out of three at Gleneagles. They kept that unbeaten record intact, but only after winning the last two holes to secure a half point against Ally Ewing and Megan Khang.

“We're quite happy with that,” admitted Hall, the 2018 Women’s Open champion, having rolled in a 15-foot downhill birdie putt at the 17th to keep the match alive.

The big shock in the session was delivered by Leona Maguire, Ireland’s first Solheim Cup representative, and Mel Reid as they took down the much-heralded Korda sisters - world No 1 Nelly and Jessica.

The Kordas had contributed seven of the 13.5 points secured by the US in Perthshire, but, as they mis-fired on this occasion, Maguire played like a seasoned veteran with a perfect partner at her side.

“I think everybody had written us off today, and we just sort of took that in our stride and wanted to be as relentless and fearless as possible, and I feel like we did that,” said a smiling Maguire afterwards.

In the bottom match, Charley Hull and Emily Kristine Pedersen were two down before winning three of the last four holes with birdies to beat Lexi Thompson and Brittany Altomare. “It makes you want to win more,” said Hull of all the cheers on the course being for the US players.

