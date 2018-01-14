Sky Sports extends deal to show Masters

Sky Sports will broadcast the Masters live in April after extending its long-term partnership with Augusta.

It was claimed last year that BT had made a move to take the season’s opening major away from Sky Sports, which lost the US PGA Championship to the BBC last August.

But the new deal will see Sky Sports show live coverage from Augusta National for an eighth consecutive year.

“This is fantastic news and our viewers can look forward to another special week at Augusta National,” said Barney Francis, Sky Sports managing director. “The Masters is a magical event played on a magnificent golf course.

“I believe our award-winning coverage and dedicated golf channel will give the best platform for a memorable tournament as part of a tremendous year of golf on Sky Sports.”

Spaniard Sergio Garcia won last year’s event, beating Ryder Cup team-mate Justin Rose in a play-off.

Non Sky Sports subscribers can watch all of the Masters for £10.99 with a NOW TV Sky Sports Week pass.