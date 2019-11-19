Sir Henry Cotton European Tour Rookie of the Year: Rundown on the contenders including Bob MacIntyre

Four players are in the race to claim the prize heading into the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai this week - here is the lowdown on the contenders...





Bob MacIntyre

Bidding to become the first Scot to claim the title since Marc Warren in 2006, the left-hander from Oban has chalked up seven top-10 finishes, including joint-sixth on his major debut in the Open Championship at Royal Portrush.



Age: 23

Race to Dubai: 11th

World ranking: 69th

European Tour wins: 0

Earnings: €1,946,200

Stroke average: 69.96

Driving distance: 299.61 yards

Greens in reg: 70.86 per cent

Average putts: 29.38



Kurt Kitayama

The Californian, who is trying to emulate compatriots Peter Uihlein and Brooks Koepka, the winners in 2013 and 2014 respectively, landed the Afrasia Bank Mauritius Open at Anahita last December before adding the Oman Open in March.



Age: 26

Race to Dubai: 12th

World ranking: 70th

European Tour wins: 2

Earnings: €1,702,676

Stroke average: 70.76

Driving distance: 313.41 yards

Greens in reg: 68.96 per cent

Average putts: 29.50



Adri Arnaus

Two years after Jon Rahn claimed the title, the man from Moia has produced some strong performances since graduating from the Challenge Tour, including second and fourth on home soil in the Estrella Damn Andalucia Masters and the Spanish Open.



Age: 25

Race to Dubai: 37th

World ranking: 112th

European Tour wins: 0

Earnings: €893,734

Stroke average: 70.76

Driving distance: 308.11 yards

Greens in reg: 72.52 per cent

Average putts: 30.53



Guido Migliozzi

Hoping to become just the second Italian - after Matteo Manassero in 2010 to earn the rookie spoils, he has also won twice this season in the Magical Kenya Open presented by Absa in March then the Belgian Knockout in June.

Age: 22

Race to Dubai: 40th

World ranking: 109th

European Tour wins: 2

Earnings: €785,245

Stroke average: 70.97

Driving distance: 304.29 yards

Greens in reg: 68.56 per cent

Average putts: 29.42