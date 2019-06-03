Shannon McWilliam gets the nod again for Royal St George’s test

Aboyne’s Shannon McWilliam, who played in the Curtis Cup last year, has retained her place in the Great Britain and Ireland team for the Vagliano Trophy.

The 19-year-old has been named in an initial six-strong line-up, with two more players to be added after the Women’s Amateur Championship at Royal County Down next week.

Joining McWilliam in trying to land GB&I’s first win over the Continent of Europe at Royal St George’s later this month will be English trio Alice Hewson, Lily May Humphreys and Isobel Wardle, as well as Irish pair Olivia Mehaffey and Julie McCarthy.

“We have selected a great group of players who have already this season played some wonderful golf,” said GB&I captain Elaine Ratcliffe, “We will be keeping a close eye on events during the Women’s Amateur Championship next week to determine the two players who will complete our team.”

McWilliam’s clubmate Carmen Griffiths has been named along with fellow 15-year-old Hannah Darling from Broomieknowe in the team for the junior equivalent, which is being staged at the Kent venue at the same time.

They will be bidding to help GB&I win that match for the first time since it was inaugurated in 2011, with Maria Dunne, who is captaining the side for the first time, also selecting Beth Coulter, Darcey Harry, Patience Rhodes and Ffion Tynan.

“I am looking forward to working with these young golfers,” said Dunne. “The players are very much looking forward to the challenge of playing at Royal St George’s.”