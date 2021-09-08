Shane Lowry relishing Royal Portrush return after The Open host venue confirmed

Shane Lowry of Ireland poses with the claret jug open trophy after winning the 148th Open Championship held on the Dunluce Links at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 21, 2019 in Portrush, United Kingdom. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

The quick return follows a crowd of 237,750 - the biggest attendance outside St Andrews for the event - being recorded two years ago.

“It's great it's going back quickly,” said Lowry, speaking at Wentworth on the eve of the BMW PGA Championship, the final qualifying event for the Ryder Cup.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Obviously, in my very biased opinion, it's one of the best Opens I've ever played in,” he added, smiling, referring to a six-shot success in the Claret Jug event.

The Claret Jug is pictured at Royal Portrush Golf Club. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

“But, taking the win out of it and all that, I think anybody you talked to, the American players and the other players that played, they really enjoyed the venue and thought it was one of the great Opens that they played.

“It's great to be going back there in 2025. Look forward to it. Don't have to worry about being in it or not. I'll be there, and it’s exciting for the people in Portrush and Ireland that we are going back there.”

Next year’s 150th staging will be held at St Andrews before visits to Royal Liverpool and Royal Troon in 2023 and 2024 respectively.

Speaking at Royal Portrush, R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers said: “We could not be more thrilled to be bringing The Open back here in 2025.

“There will be huge excitement among golf fans around the world to see the best men’s players facing the challenge of this magnificent links once again.

“The Open in 2019 was a massive success and showed just how much collective enthusiasm, passion and commitment there is to make Royal Portrush one of the leading venues for the Championship and to build a distinctive golf tourism brand for Northern Ireland.

“We greatly appreciate the support we have received from the Northern Ireland Executive, our partner agencies and, of course, from the Club and its members.

“We look forward to working with them to deliver another fantastic celebration of golf in four years’ time.”