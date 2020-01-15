Sergio Garcia aims to make amends after being disqualified for damaging green on last visit to Saudi Arabia

Sergio Garcia has vowed to "show the true Sergio" in a fortnight's time when he returns to Saudi Arabia, scene of his sensational disqualification last year for damaging greens.

The Ryder Cup star was eliminated from the inaugural Saudi International after taking his frustrations out on a number of putting surfaces in the third round at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club.

Players in the four groups immediately behind him all complained to rules officials about the state he'd left them, apparently having attacked the greens with his putter, with Garcia being disqualified under Rule 1.2a.

That allows for such action to be taken if a play has committed "serious misconduct", and the Spaniard said in a statement at the time that he had taken the punishment on the chin. He later issued an apology for his behaviour.

It was the second day running that former Masters champion Garcia had let his feelings spill over in the event, having angrily swiped at the sand in a bunker in the second round of the $3.25 million event.

Garcia reportedly received "in the range of" $640,000 to tee it up last year and kept the full fee despite his disqualification. It was recently reported that the record Ryder Cup points-scorer had agreed to forego a similar payment for this year from the tournament organisers.

"I feel terrible about what happened last year," admitted Garcia, speaking about his upcoming return as he prepared for this week's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. "Obviously there were some outside things that got me to that point.

"You know, I want to go there. I want to show my respect to them. You know, the easy thing would have been for me to hide and never come back there.

"But I love the people there, and I love the guys, all the people we met and everyone that takes care of us during the tournament. They are amazing people, and they wanted me to go back.

"So that was an easy decision, and I'm excited to go back there. Show myself, show the true Sergio, and show them my respect and try to play the best that I can, and hopefully have a great tournament."

Garcia tees off his 2020 campaign in the UAE in a field that includes world No 1 Brooks Koepka with some new clubs in his bag after his deal with Callaway wasn't renewed.

"Unfortunately our relationship with Callaway didn't go any farther. So at the moment, I'm a free agent," he revealed.

"I wouldn't particularly say that," added the 40-year-old to being asked if it was a scenario he'd have wanted heading into a new year.

"But, you know, there's things happen, and obviously many of the things that Callaway wanted me to do, I couldn't agree to them.

"It's all good. There's no hard feelings by any side, and these things happen. We just move on from there."

