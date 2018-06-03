Self-esteem ‘through the roof’ as Colin Montgomerie wins in Denmark

Colin Montgomerie came from four shots behind as he fired a five-under-par round of 67 to win the inaugural Shipco Masters promoted by Simon’s Golf Club yesterday.

The Scot, right, who had not won in Europe since 2015, fired an eagle and five birdies in his final round at Kvistgard in Denmark, to finish with an 11-under, three-round total of 205, three shots ahead of English duo Barry Lane and Paul Eales.

“It feels superb, absolutely superb. It means as much as any of the wins on the European Tour or wherever it might be, this is superb, it really is,” said Monty, a 31-time European Tour winner. “There were 60 guys starting and you’ve ended up at the top of the pack – the self-esteem goes through the roof when you win. It has given me a lot of confidence to go forward now for the rest of the year.

“I needed something in the mid-60s – I knew that. Anytime you score 67 it can’t be that bad, you can’t be playing on the Tour badly, so two 67s was good. I needed that after a disappointing first round 71.

“The eagle at the seventh was the key shot of the round. That changed things and I thought let’s just try to play around this course and do things properly and I was three under from then on, so that was good golf.”