Scottish quartet finish with flourish at Renaissance Club

Scott Jamieson and Calum Hill shared the honour of top Scot after a strong final-day performance from the home contingent in the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open.

Helped by matching 66s at The Renaissance Club, Jamieson and Hill finished in a tie for 26th on 15-under-par, two and three shots respectively ahead of Ramsay and Forrest after they both signed for 67s.

Richie Ramsay, who is attached to The Renaissance Club, was pleased with his last-day performance on the East Lothian coast. Picture: SNS

“If you’d said to me I’d finish 15-under at the start of the week, I would have thought I was in with a chance of winning,” declared Jamieson after a closing effort that contained burst of four birdies in five holes on the back nine. “But the course was there for the taking.”

The Florida-based Glaswegian gave it a good go in his bid to secure one of three Open spots up for grabs, having earned a spot in the game’s oldest major twice before through this event.

But, after another day of low-scoring in benign conditions on the East Lothian coast, he missed out on this occasion as the spots at Royal Portrush were secured by Hebert, England’s Andrew Johnston and Italian Nino Bertasio.

“I got hot on a little stretch on the back nine,” said Jamieson. “I felt if I could birdie the last three and make it to 17 under I would maybe have an outside chance.

Local man Grant Forrest signed off with a 67 after making the cut on his debut in the ASI Scottish Open: Picture: SNS

“I was trying to birdie every hole coming down the stretch, which is a fun feeling rather than trying to hang on for a position or a score.”

Having picked up a sizeable cheque, Jamieson has definitely secured his card for next season and admitted: “That is always the first box you want to tick. “Everyone is a bit unsure because of the points system, but I dare say before this week I was probably OK already. That certainly puts that to bed if there was any concern.”

Hill, who came through a qualifier at Longniddry to earn his place in the star-studded field, birdied four holes in a row from the 14th, coming agonisingly close to a hole-in-one at the 15th then hitting the flag with a 6-iron at the 17th.

The 24-year-old had been “frustrated” after finishing bogey-bogey on Saturday, but a bogey-free sign off certainly put a smile back on his face.

“It was nice to finish with some red instead of blue,” said Hill, who was born in Fife but now lives in Perthshire.

“I’ve had a great time and really enjoyed it. As the days go on your goals change. That’s why Saturday was so disappointing. But to come out today and make some birdies, especially on the last five holes, makes me happy.”

He picked up a career-best cheque and, boosted by this effort, he is now aiming to be back playing on big stages like this next season as a Challenge Tour graduate.

“Of course, I’d love to be out here week in, week out without having to qualify,” said last year’s Northern Ireland Open winner on the second-tier circuit. That’s the goal.

“Up until this point of the season, parts of my game have been nice but not all of it. This week it’s been all there at once. I’ve just had a problem with just making a mess of my score. I’ve not been scoring as well as I’ve been playing.

“I’ve not made as many errors this week and that showed in the scoring. Hopefully I can take this on to the Challenge Tour and this form continues.”

Ramsay, who is attached to The Renaissance Club, was pleased with a bogey-free closing effort that contained birdies at the second, seventh, 12th and 13th.

“That was the best I played,” said the Edinburgh-based Aberdonian. “I can’t think of a bad shot that I hit. It was a positive week and I’ve really enjoyed playing it.

“It’s been fun playing the home course. Unfortunately, it didn’t play the way it could have done which would have played more into my hands.”

It was also a pleasing day’s work for Forrest, who lives in North Berwick and is attached to Craigielaw, as he signed off with six birdies.

Having made the cut in all three Rolex Series events this season, the 26-year-old has now definitely secured his playing privileges for next term after just 19 events as a rookie on the main circuit.

“This week I just didn’t really get much out of the rounds, on the greens in particular,” he reflected. “But to walk away 12-under and probably top 40ish is not too bad in a strong field.”

On his card, he added: “I think I can just go for it now, particularly in some of the smaller events. I’m just looking to try and win really. There’s nothing else for it.

“At the start of the season keeping my card was obviously a goal, but it wasn’t the only goal. To just set your sights on 110th place is too low.

“We’ve got the Race to Dubai final in mind, which was the higher goal at the start of the year. Obviously you have to play very well to get into that as it’s only the top 50 players.”

The former Scottish Amateur champion is now set for a well-deserved break, revealing with a smile that he was off to soak up some sun in Barbados.

