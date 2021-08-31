Scottish PGA Championship: Ross Cameron returns to scene of his greatest triumph

Ross Cameron is hopeful of another strong Scottish PGA Championship campaign.

The 42-year-old enjoyed a glory-laden fortnight on the Tartan Tour a year ago when he won the prestigious Northern Open then landed the Scottish PGA crown at Deer Park to join a roll of honour that includes the likes of John Panton, Bernard Gallacher, Sandy Lyle, Sam Torrance and Paul Lawrie.

The national championship is back at Deer Park over the next four days and Cameron, who has struggled to replicate his sparkling 2020 form in the current campaign, is confident a return to his happy hunting ground can lead to a change in golfing fortunes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I still think about that win most weeks to be honest and I still have a smile to myself when I reflect on that success,” said the Peterhead man of that four-shot conquest at the Livingston venue.

“Since the dates of the Scottish PGA championship were announced it’s been circled in the diary. I’ve been playing pretty much a full schedule on the PGA EuroPro Tour this year but from maybe nine events I’ve made just one cut. I can sum up the season in one word and that’s ‘disappointing’. I was looking to build on what I did last year but to this point it hasn’t happened yet.

“I would have liked a bit of momentum and some better form but hopefully I can find something at a course that holds great memories.”

A professional since the age of 18, Cameron remains a popular perennial of the Tartan Tour and his drive and determination is undiminished.

“I completed my PGA training back in 2000 and set out to take on the world” chuckled Cameron. “I did set some lofty goals, I was always ambitious. One of them was to play in a Ryder Cup. And then I quickly realised it would be a bit harder than I thought. I wrote all my goals down in a little book. I still have that book. And I’m still working on many of the goals.”

Cameron is joined in the domestic circuit’s flagship event this week by Tartan Tour Order of Merit leader, Paul O’Hara, and former European Tour players Alastair Forsyth, Craig Lee, Scott Henderson, Steven O’Hara and Chris Doak.