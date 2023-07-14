All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

Scottish Open third-round tee times moved forward due to weather worry

Spectators heading to the Genesis Scottish Open on Saturday face an early start after tee times were moved forward by the organisers due to an inclement weather forecast
Martin Dempster
By Martin Dempster
Published 14th Jul 2023, 15:29 BST
 Comment
World No 1 Scottie Scheffler of the United States and his caddie Ted Scott look on from under an umbrella during the second round of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club. Picture: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images.World No 1 Scottie Scheffler of the United States and his caddie Ted Scott look on from under an umbrella during the second round of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club. Picture: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images.
World No 1 Scottie Scheffler of the United States and his caddie Ted Scott look on from under an umbrella during the second round of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club. Picture: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images.

The players will head out in the third round of the $9 million Rolex Series event between 7am and 9am, meaning play will finish in the early afternoon. The action on the East Lothian coast, in fact, will have finished before the last groups would have been scheduled to go out.

Gates will be open to ticket-holders at 6.45am for the penultimate day’s action in an event featuring eight of the top ten players in the world.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

According to the official weather forecast for the tournament, thunderstorms are set to develop just after noon before “convective showers” develop throughout the afternoon. “Embedded” thunderstorms will then produce heavy rain and gusty winds.

For Sunday’s final round, the the wind is predicted to gust to 40mph at times.

Related topics:SpectatorsGenesisEast Lothian
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.