The players will head out in the third round of the $9 million Rolex Series event between 7am and 9am, meaning play will finish in the early afternoon. The action on the East Lothian coast, in fact, will have finished before the last groups would have been scheduled to go out.
Gates will be open to ticket-holders at 6.45am for the penultimate day’s action in an event featuring eight of the top ten players in the world.
According to the official weather forecast for the tournament, thunderstorms are set to develop just after noon before “convective showers” develop throughout the afternoon. “Embedded” thunderstorms will then produce heavy rain and gusty winds.
For Sunday’s final round, the the wind is predicted to gust to 40mph at times.