Spectators heading to the Genesis Scottish Open on Saturday face an early start after tee times were moved forward by the organisers due to an inclement weather forecast

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler of the United States and his caddie Ted Scott look on from under an umbrella during the second round of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club. Picture: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images.

The players will head out in the third round of the $9 million Rolex Series event between 7am and 9am, meaning play will finish in the early afternoon. The action on the East Lothian coast, in fact, will have finished before the last groups would have been scheduled to go out.

Gates will be open to ticket-holders at 6.45am for the penultimate day’s action in an event featuring eight of the top ten players in the world.

According to the official weather forecast for the tournament, thunderstorms are set to develop just after noon before “convective showers” develop throughout the afternoon. “Embedded” thunderstorms will then produce heavy rain and gusty winds.