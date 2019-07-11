Scottish Open 2019: tee times and top names for Scotland's premier golfing event

The Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open heads to The Renaissance Club in North Berwick this year, for the 37th staging of the event.

It’s one of the most important events on the calendar for golf enthusiasts but also a good day out for the whole family, with food and drink outlets in the championship village, as well as music and retail.

The tournament is part of the Rolex Series, which means it’s one of the European Tour’s most prestigious events.

There’s a prize fund of $7 million dollars up for grabs, so the competition will be fierce.

When is this year’s Scottish Open?

This year, the Scottish Open takes place between Thursday 11 July and Sunday 14 July.

Who's playing in it?

The event has attracted the strongest field this season on the European Tour, led by world No 4 Rory McIlroy and seventh-ranked Justin Thomas.

Rickie Fowler, the 2015 winner at Gullane, is also in the line up, as are former Open champions Henrik Stenson, Ernie Els, Padraig Harrington and Paul Lawrie.

As far as Scottish players go, Grant Forrest is making his Scottish Open debut less than five miles from his home in North Berwick while David Drysdale is also getting to sleep in his own bed at home in Cockburnspath.

Richie Ramsay lives in Edinburgh while Stephen Gallacher will be commuting from Linlithgow and Chris Doak, who came through a weekend qualifier at Longniddry, lives in Livingston.

How can I watch it on TV?

Coverage of 2019’s Scottish Open will be shown on Sky Sports Golf throughout the event.

Here are the dates and times when you will be able to catch all the action from The Renaissance Club.

11 July: 10:30 - 18:30

12 July: 10:30 - 18:30

13 July: 15:00 - 20:00

14 July: 15:00 - 20:00

What are the tee times?

The tee times for Day 2 of the 2019 Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open are as follows:

07:30 - Sam HORSFIELD, Lee SLATTERY and Victor DUBUISSON

07:30 - Marc WARREN, S.S.P. CHAWRASIA and Chris WOOD

07:40 - Sam BRAZEL, Chris PAISLEY and David LIPSKY

07:40 - Trevor IMMELMAN, Jaco VAN ZYL and Wade ORMSBY

07:50 - Romain WATTEL, Ashun WU and Adrian OTAEGUI

07:50 - Andrew JOHNSTON, David DRYSDALE and Erik VAN ROOYEN

08:00 - David HOWELL, Pedro FIGUEIREDO and Tapio PULKKANEN

08:00 - Martin KAYMER, Bernd WIESBERGER and Paul LAWRIE

08:10 - Ricardo GOUVEIA, Lucas HERBERT and Alvaro QUIROS

08:10 - Graeme MCDOWELL, Lucas BJERREGAARD and Matt KUCHAR

08:20 - Jake MCLEOD, Nino BERTASIO and Thomas DETRY

08:20 - Rafa CABRERA BELLO, Ian POULTER and Matt WALLACE

08:30 - Edoardo MOLINARI, Thomas PIETERS and Aaron RAI

08:30 - Russell KNOX, Matthew FITZPATRICK and Jorge CAMPILLO

08:40 - David HORSEY, Gaganjeet BHULLAR and Maximilian KIEFFER

08:40 - Rory MCILROY, Robert MACINTYRE and Rickie FOWLER

08:50 - Jens DANTORP, Bradley DREDGE and Joachim B. HANSEN

08:50 - David LAW, Eddie PEPPERELL and Jimmy WALKER

09:00 - Yusaku MIYAZATO, Jeff WINTHER and Kris NICOL

09:00 - Kristoffer REITAN, Thomas BJØRN and Richie RAMSAY

09:10 - Tom LEWIS, Jordan SMITH and Kurt KITAYAMA

09:10 - Liam JOHNSTON, Robert KARLSSON and Ross FISHER

09:20 - Raphaël JACQUELIN, Kim KOIVU and George COETZEE

09:20 - Hyowon PARK, Haydn PORTEOUS and Nicolas COLSAERTS

09:30 - Steven BROWN, Ben EVANS and Justin WALTERS

09:30 - Niklas LEMKE, Zander LOMBARD and Clément SORDET

12:30 - Stuart MANLEY, Matthew SOUTHGATE and Nacho ELVIRA

12:30 - Joakim LAGERGREN, Oliver WILSON and Scott HENRY

12:40 - Julian SURI, Joost LUITEN and C.T. PAN

12:40 - Jacques KRUYSWIJK, Hideto TANIHARA and Søren KJELDSEN

12:50 - Matthieu PAVON, Grant FORREST and Andy SULLIVAN

12:50 - Renato PARATORE, Thongchai JAIDEE and Paul WARING

13:00 - Padraig HARRINGTON, Guido MIGLIOZZI and Marcus KINHULT