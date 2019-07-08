Scottish Open 2019: players, dates, TV coverage and everything about Scotland's premier golfing event

The Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open heads to The Renaissance Club in North Berwick this year, for the 37th staging of the event.

It’s one of the most important events on the calendar for golf enthusiasts but also a good day out for the whole family, with food and drink outlets in the championship village, as well as music and retail.

The professional is part of the Rolex Series, which means it’s one of the European Tour’s most prestigious events.

There’s a prize fund of $7 million dollars up for grabs, so the competition will be fierce.

Here’s everything you need to know about it.

When is this year’s Scottish Open?

This year, the Scottish Open takes place between Thursday 11 July and Sunday 14 July.

Who’s playing in it?

There are hundreds of names taking part in this year’s open, a long list of names that includes recognisable faces like Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter.

For more information on this year’s players, head to the European Tour’s official website.

How can I watch it on TV?

Coverage of 2019’s Scottish Open will be shown on Sky Sports Golf throughout the event.

Here are the dates and times when you will be able to catch all the action from The Renaissance Club.

11 July: 10:30 - 18:30

12 July: 10:30 - 18:30

13 July: 15:00 - 20:00

14 July: 15:00 - 20:00

How can I get tickets?

You can get tickets by heading to asiscottishopen.com.

Tickets range in price from £15 for a junior ticket, to £30 for an adult day ticket.

Passes for the whole event range between £40 and £105.

How do I get there?

While there is free parking for all spectators, patrons are encouraged to make a charitable donation upon arrival, of which 100% goes towards the official tournament charities.

To find the event, the organisers recommend that you switch your sat-nav off and follow the AA event signage, which will direct you to the public car park at Muirfield Fields.

If you prefer to travel by public transport, ScotRail will be providing a normal rail service to North Berwick Railway Station, and from there a free shuttle bus service will run to the event.

There will also be the usual buses from nearby Edinburgh. The X5 Service runs from Edinburgh every 30 minutes directly to the Scottish Open in under an hour. Services 124 and X24 will also take you to the tournament from Portobello and Musselburgh every 30 minutes.

For more information on getting to the Scottish Open, head to asiscottishopen.com