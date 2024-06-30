Nairn siblings both making their mark in golf after following similar career paths

Calum Scott is hoping his big brother, Sandy, can make it a weekend to cherish for their family as they gear up for the younger of the siblings teeing up in the 152nd Open at Royal Troon.

Twenty-four hours after Calum secured an Amateur Series exemption for the season’s final major, Sandy shares the lead heading into the final round of the ATB Classic, an event on the PGA Tour Americas taking place in Canada.

“It is great,” said Calum of his brother having opened with rounds of 66-68-69 to be tied with Dane Frederik Kjjetrup and Argentina’s Tommy Cocha. “Hopefully he can get it over the line and it would be a good last couple of days for the Scotts.”

Nairn's Calum Scott pictured during the quarter-finals in the recent Amateur Championship at Ballyliffin Golf Club. Picture: Oisin Keniry/R&A/R&A via Getty Images.

It’s already been a good few weeks for Calum, who not only followed in the footsteps of Sandy by coming through the ranks at Nairn but also copied his college career by heading to Texas Tech.

He finished joint-second in the St Andrews Links Trophy, reached the last eight in the Amateur Championship and then, on Saturday, finished joint-fourth in the European Amateur Championship.

Those three events formed ‘The Open Amateur Series’, with Scott finishing at the top of the standings to join Bob MacIntyre on the exempt list for the Claret Jug event in Ayrshire.

“It’s really nice to get rewarded for consistent good play,” said Scott, who flew the Saltire along with Blairgowrie’s Connor Graham in last year’s Walker Cup at St Andrews.

“It’s obviously hard to win outright and get those exemptions that come with The Amateur and the European Amateur, so it is nice not to win but still be rewarded at the same time.”

An eye-catching burst of form that also included a strong finish to the US college campaign has lifted the 20-year-old to 17th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

“It’s always pleasing when you are able to play good in the States and then come back to links golf and still perform at a solid level and compete and be in contention against these guys and I feel I am in a great spot going forward for this next run of events and The Open as well,” he added.

“I’ve actually never played at Royal Troon so I am excited to be heading there. I’ve heard some great things from a whole bunch of people who have played it.”

Before turning his thoughts to Troon, Scott will be hoping to get Scotland in the medal mix in the European Men’s Team Championship, which is taking place in Italy in just over a week’s time.

“You know, I am committed to playing for Scotland so I am going to go and tee it up in the European Teams,” he declared. “I know it is quite a lot of golf to play, but this is the sport I chose to play so I am going to go to Italy to play.”