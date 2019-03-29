Scottish golfers Kylie and Scott Henry set for place in record books

Kylie and Scott Henry will earn a place in the record books next week, when they become the first husband and wife to compete against each other in a professional golf tournament.

The historic occasion will take place when the pair tee up in the ground-breaking Jordan Mixed Open as players from the LET, Challenge Tour and Staysure Tour lock horns in the same event.

“We’re both very competitive so there definitely will be a wager on for the week,” said Kylie, a two-time winner on the LET circuit.

“The event seems like it’s going to be great fun and being the first of its kind, I hope it will be a long-running event that draws a lot of interest from fans.”

Scott is also looking forward to taking part in the 54-hole stroke-play tournament, which runs from Thursday to Saturday at Ayla Golf Club in Aqaba.

Commenting on what that wager might be, the 2012 Kazakhstan Open winner on the Challenge Tour said: “It will probably involve household chores!”

The field consists of 40 players representing each of the three tours, plus three amateurs, all trying to win the same trophy.

Also in the line up are a husband and wife to be in Marianne Skarpnord and Richard Green.