Scottish golfer takes SEVEN shots for four par-3s, including a hole-in-one

A Fife golfer capped an incredible scoring run at the par-3s in a winter competition at Leven Links by making a hole-in-one.

The ace at the 15th at the former Open Championship qualifying course saw Joseph Smith cover four holes in just SEVEN shots.

The 51-year-old Methil man, who plays off two, sparked his run by rolling in a 12-foot putt at the fifth before setting up his second 2 of the day by sending a 5-iron to 10 feet at the seventh.

A wedge to 10 feet kept the sequence going at the ninth before capping his memorable day in style by holing a 9-iron for that ace.

“On the tee of the 15th, Joe knew that very few people in history have ever birdied all four par-3s at Leven Links in one round,” said a club spokesman.

“He was nervous, but Joe is a good player and, after producing the smoothest of swings, his ball landed right on line, rolled towards the hole and in it went.”

In 2006 at another Fife course, Gary Cruickshank started 1-1 in the first medal of the year at Aberdour.

* Tyler Duncan held off Webb Simpson in a play-off to claim his maiden PGA Tour title as Brendon Todd missed out on a hat-trick of titles at The RSM Classic.

Todd began the final day with a two-shot lead as he sought to become the first player since Tiger Woods in 2006 to win three regular PGA Tour titles in a row, but a closing 72 left him fourth on 16-under-par.

* Sei Young Kim made the putt of her life - a 25-footer for birdie - on the final hole of the CME Group Tour Championship to win $1.5 million, the richest prize in the history of women’s golf. Kim closed with a two-under 70 to win by shot from Charley Hull (66).