Scottish Golf announces new combined event for men and women

Scottish Golf has combined one of its main events for club golfers to provide a platform for men and women to compete alongside each other.

The opportunity is being provided in the Scottish Medal Finals, firstly at regional level then in the grand final over The Duke’s Course in St Andrews in August.

The move follows the Berkhamsted Trophy in England becoming a mixed amateur event and a new handicap tournament with the same format being introduced at Royal Blackheath.

“We see bringing the Men’s and Women’s Scottish Medal Finals together as a natural and hugely positive step,” said Fraser Munro, Scottish Golf’s head of events.

“It is also one which has allowed us to really raise the bar in terms of player experience and prizes.”

Indeed, the overall male and female winners on 22 August will earn a trip to Portugal to play in a new amateur event played alongside the European Tour GolfSixes tournament in May 2021.

Other events for club golfers on the newly-released 2020 schedule are the PING Scottish Mixed Championship on Gullane No 1 in September and the 9-Hole Challenge at Milnathort in June, when the top four teams will qualify for the R&A final over Royal St George’s on the eve of the 149th Open.

At elite level, Muirfield will stage the Scottish Men’s Open at the end of May, with Murcar/Portlethen hosting the Scottish Men’s Amateur Championship in late July and Ladybank staging the women’s equivalent in early June.

The season tees off with the Scottish Boys’ and Girls’ Opens at North Berwick and Powfoot in April.