Scottish Golf AGM postponed until next weekend

The vote on a proposal to increase Scottish Golf’s affiliation fee has been put on hold for a second time with the postponement of tomorrow’s annual general meeting.

The decision was taken due to a combination of the current weather conditions and also the governing body being keen to get as many stakeholders as possible to attend the meeting at Dalmahoy.

It will now be staged at the same venue next Saturday, when stakeholders will vote on a proposal to raise the fee paid by every club member from £11.25 to £15.

“Quite apart from the care and consideration of our members’ safety, it is important that the right democratic decisions are taken and for that we need everyone who wishes to attend the AGM to be able to attend,” said Scottish Golf chair Eleanor Cannon.

“It is not possible legally to cancel the meeting on Sunday. But, with sufficient proxies already received to constitute a quorum, I propose to exercise the discretion delegated to me under our articles to open the AGM then adjourn the meeting to 10 March.”

A special general meeting planned for December was changed to a national conference after an initial proposal for the new fee to be £24 was set to fail.