Scottish duo set up last-eight clash in Amateur Championship

A Scottish semi-finalist has been guaranteed in the 124th Amateur Championship after Sandy Scott and Euan Walker set up a last-eight clash at Portmarnock.

The duo both dug deep to keep their title hopes alive, Scott beating Spaniard Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra by two holes while Walker recovered from two down with five to play to beat Finland’s Jonatan Jolkkonen at the 20th.

“After a long day, to be able to play tomorrow is fantastic,” said Nairn man Scott. “I was all over the place at times against Eugenio, who is a really strong player. I was scrambling like mad and I think he got a little frustrated when I was making pars from the rough. I kept doing it and he had good chances that he missed. When I got my chances, I was able to convert them.”

Also still standing are Irish duo James Surgue and Ronan Mullarney, as well as England’s Benjamin Jones.

One of Scott’s clubmates, meanwhile, is out in front after two rounds in the Scottish Senior Men’s Open at Luffness New. After carding a 71 in blustery conditions on the East Lothian coast for a one-over-par total, Robert Smith moved into a two-shot lead over Downfield’s Graham Bell and English duo Ian Attoe and Ian Clarke.

***

Liam Johnston was the best-placed Scot at the end of a weather-affected opening day in the BMW International Open in Munich.

The Dumfries man was two-under-par after 14 holes when play was halted for the day.

Italy’s Andrea Pavan had set the clubhouse target with a 66, one ahead of home favourite Martin Kaymer and England’s Oliver Wilson.

*** Former Premier League chief executive Richard Scudamore has been named as one of the members of the European Tour’s new Ryder Cup committee.

He is joined by Ian Ritchie, former CEO of the Rugby Football Union and the All England Lawn Tennis Club and currently chairman of Premiership Rugby.

Also on the committee, which is being chaired by Sir Damon Buffini, are former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley, European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley and Guy Kinnings, his No 2. The group’s aim is to “enhance the commercial and brand value of one of the world’s leading sporting events”.

***

A second-round 65 moved Ryan Campbell into second spot, three off the lead, heading into the final round of the EuroPro Tour’s Diamond X Open at Cumberwell Park.

Sam Locke and Neil Fenwick are both a shot further back in joint-third as the Scottish trio bid to catch Englishman Like Joy over the closing 18 holes.