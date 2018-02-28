Scottish duo chasing another SA Amateur title triumph

John Paterson and Euan Walker have a fifth tartan triumph in the Sanlam South African Amateur Championship in their sights after both players progressed to the last eight at Durban Country Club.

Paterson, the Scottish Boys’ Stroke-Play champion, downed Herman du Plessis 2&1 in the second round and then beat South Africa’s No 2-ranked Matt Saulez 3&2 over his home course.

The New Club St Andrews player now meets the host nation’s top-ranked junior Jayden Schaper after he dispatched leading qualifier David Langley from England then third-ranked South African Malcolm Mitchell.

After beating Langley 4&3, 16-year-old Schaper fought back from four down with birdies at the 14th and 15th to square the match.

The pair then halved the first two extra holes before Schaper won with a birdie at the 21st hole.

Walker from Kilmarnock (Barassie) beat Jeremy Freiburghaus from Switzerland 5&4 before digging deep for his one-hole afternoon win over South African Christo Lamprecht.

The Scot squared the match with a birdie at 15 and secured victory with a birdie at the final hole after the defending champion lost his tee-shot left.

“It wasn’t the way I wanted to win exactly, but that’s match play for you,” said Walker. “It was a brilliant contest and Christo was a tough opponent.

“It’s my first time competing in the Sanlam SA Amateur and I’m really pleased that I’ve gone so far. The course is a fantastic test and I look forward to the next challenge.”

Walker now faces Greg McKay from Mount Edgecombe as both he and Paterson bid to add to title triumphs by Michael Stewart (2011), Brian Soutar (2012), Daniel Young (2015) and Craig Ross (2016).

Cawder’s Calum Fyfe came up just short in his bid to have three Saltires flying in the quarterp-finals, losing on the last to Deon Germishuys from Western Province in the third round.