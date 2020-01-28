Scottish amateur Euan McIntosh leads Staysure Tour Q School final

Turnhouse man Euan McIntosh is flying high at the halfway stage in the Staysure Tour Qualifying School final in Portugal.

The 2018 Scottish Amateur champion leads the card contest for Europe's senior circuit after carding 12 birdies in the opening two day at Pestana Golf Resort.

On eight-under after rounds of 68-66, he has a one-shot advantage in the battle for full cards for the 2020 season.

“I’ve done this a few times now,” said McIntosh, who is playing as an amateur to keep his options open, as he did when trying to qualify for the Champions Tour in the US on two occasions since turning 50.

Referring to that, he added: "I think it gives you a good preparation. You get used to it a little bit. America has been a good learning curve."

McIntosh, who had a spell in the pro ranks earlier in his career, has used the last few seasons to get himself ready to try again as a senior.

“You’ve got to try to win the tournament,” he added. “I’m normally not very good at these things. If it was a normal tournament it would be much easier but so far it’s gone pretty well."

Carl Suneson, a former England international who is now a Spanish citizen, and New Zealander Michael Long lead the chase on seven-under.

"You’ve just got to keep going," said McIntosh, who helped Turnhouse to Edinburgh Summer League glory in recent years.

“Something is going to happen where it’s not going to go your way, and you’ve just got to try and keep as much within yourself as possible.

“I made a double today on 12, we were four under par and cruising, and then all of a sudden you make a double and you think, ‘right okay, settle down, you’ve got a long way to go in this yet.’

“Tour schools are horrendous - the nerves. It’s been tough but it’s been enjoyable.”

Also still in the hunt for cards are two of McIntosh's compatriots - Paul Blaikie and Scott Henderson, a former European Tour Rookie of the Year.

They sit joint-14th on one-under, with Henderson carding a 69 and Blaikie positng a 70.

Craig Ronald, the fourth Scot to come through the first stage at the weekend, is joint-44th on four-over after a 72.

There will be a cut after the third round, reducing the field to only those players within eight shots of the last qualification spot.

