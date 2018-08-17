Scott Jamieson shares lead in Sweden after ‘kamikaze’ 65

Scott Jamieson and Paul Waring share the halfway lead in the Nordea Masters as Thorbjorn Olesen maintained his challenge for a Ryder Cup qualifying place in Gothenburg.

Glaswegian Jamieson added a “kamikaze” 65 to his opening 64 at Hills Golf Club to finish 11 under par, a total matched by England’s Waring thanks to three birdies in the last five holes in his 63.

South Africa’s Thomas Aiken is two shots off the lead after three-putting the last for his only bogey in a 65, with Scotland’s Bradley Neil, England’s Lee Slattery and American Hunter Stewart, the world No 1,309, four off the lead on seven under.

Olesen is alongside former world No 1 Martin Kaymer in a six-way tie for seventh, which would be enough to overhaul Ian Poulter in the final automatic qualifying place in European captain Thomas Bjorn’s team to face the United States at Le Golf National next month.

Jamieson has more mundane matters than the Ryder Cup on his mind, the 34-year-old starting the week ranked 126th in the Race to Dubai, with only the top 110 at the end of the season keeping their full European Tour card.

“It was another great day. It was perhaps a little kamikaze at times but I scored really well with the exception of a three-putt on 14,” Jamieson said after a round containing seven birdies and two bogeys.

Olesen, who started on the back nine, carded five birdies in the space of seven holes to race to the turn in 29, before recording two bogeys and a birdie on the inward half in his 66.

l Scotland’s Aidan O’Hagan missed out on a place in the quarter-finals of the Boys Amateur Championship at Royal Portrush when he ran into an in-form Conor Gough of England who inflicted a 7&6 defeat on the young Scot.

O’Hagan, playing in his first Boys Amateur Championship, had earlier claimed a 3&2 win over leading qualifier Robin Williams in the second round.

Mark Power was the only Irishman to reach the quarter-finals with a 4&2 win over the Netherland’s Jerry Ji.

Power will take on England’s Joseph Pagdin in the last eight following his one-hole victory over Australia’s Jose de Sousa.

England will have four quarter-finalists in total with Jensen Hull and Max Hopkins joining Pagdin and Gough.

l Austrians Emma Spitz and Isabella Holpfer defied wet and wild conditions at Ardglass in County Down to secure their places in today’s semi-finals of the Girls British Open Amateur Championship.

Spitz claimed a two-hole triumph over England’s Amy Taylor and now faces Yael Berger from Switzerland.

Holpfer secured a 2&1 win over Italy’s Alessia Nobilio and now meets Charlotte Heath from England who claimed a comeback 4&3 success over compatriot Sophie Johnson.