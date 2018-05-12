Scotsman correspondent lands prestigious Golf Writers’ role

Martin Dempster, The Scotsman’s golf correspondent, is to take over as chairman of the Association of Golf Writers.

He will become just the 15th person to hold the prestigious post and will succeed the present incumbent, Iain Carter of the BBC, at the Masters next year.

The AGW was founded in 1938 and is an international body which represents the interests of golf writers. The chair has been held previously by the likes of Renton Laidlaw (Evening Standard), John Hopkins (The Times) and Lewine Mair (Daily Telegraph).

Presidents have included Bernard Darwin (The Times), Frank Moran (The Scotsman) and Donald Steel (Sunday Telegraph). The vice-presidents are Sir Michael Bonallack, Tony Jacklin, Bernhard Langer, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Peter Thomson.

Dempster said: “It will be a real honour to hold the post as some great names in golf writing have been the chairman over the years.

“The AGW is close to my heart, having made friendships all over the world through the association, many of which have made me the person I am today.

“Golf writing is my passion and I look forward to serving the AGW in this role.”