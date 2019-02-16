Scots Syme and MacIntyre make Super 6 final day, but must face each other

By martin dempster

Syme rolled in a 50-footer to get into an 11-man play-off for the final ten spots at Lake Karrinyup in Western Australia. MacIntyre also made it through in the sudden-death shootout as he recovered from finishing bogey-bogey in regulation play to roll in a curling birdie putt at the first extra hole.

Grant Forrest’s hopes of making it a three-pronged tartan title challenge on the last day were were scuppered when he took a double-bogey 7 at the 15th.

Twenty-three-year-old Fifer Syme, who narrowly missed out on retaining his European Tour card following a promising first season last year, signed for a two-under-par 70 in the third round. He made three birdies on the front nine but also a double-bogey 7 at the third. He then offset a birdie at the 12th with a bogey at the 16th before making that brilliant birdie at the last.

MacIntyre, a 22-year-old left-hander from Oban, was on course to be among the top-eight seeds as he stood one under for the day after 16 holes before those two dropped shots left him involved in the play-off.

Australian Wade Ormsby beat Englishman Tom Murray with a par at the second extra hole after they were left to fight it out for the final spot.