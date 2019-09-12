Scots set up title decider against England at Lahinch

Scotland set up a title decider with England in the Home Internationals after making it two wins out of two at Lahinch, writes Martin Dempster.

While Wales proved gritty opponents, the Scots prevailed 9½-5½ as they backed up a hard-fought first-day victory over hosts Ireland.

“I had a confidence in my players that they were capable of doing what they’ve done over the first two days,” said playing captain Matthew Clark. “England are the strong favourites. They have an incredible team.

“We look forward to the challenge. Giants are there to be taken down.”

After edging the foursomes 3-2, it was job done for the Scots thanks to a half from Clark and wins for Kieran Cantley, Euan McIntosh, James Wilson, Darren Howie, Eric McIntosh and Stuart Easton.

“The guys were given a message that the Welsh had a hard time of it against England and were going to come out fighting,” added Kilmacolm player Clark.

“To get 3-2 out of the morning foursomes was exceptional from the position that we found ourselves in at one point.

“It’s a long time since we won it in 2012. We’ll have a good dinner tonight. We’ll get the boys riled up. England v Scotland is a rivalry that goes down in history. The Braveheart part of me will come out in me tomorrow morning.”

Holders England beat Ireland 10-5 to top the table on “goal difference”.