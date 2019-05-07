Scots quintet miss out at US Open qualifying

Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew was among a handful of Scots to come up short in the European sectional qualifier for this year’s US Women’s Open.

With just two spots up for grabs at Buckinghamshire Golf Club, Matthew finished joint-fourth after rounds of 72 and 71 left her on one-under-par.

Her compatriot, Carly Booth, ended up on the same mark, having opened with a 69 to sit joint-second before having to settle for a 74 in the afternoon.

Three other Scots – Vikki Laing (76-69), Kylie Henry (75-70) and Michele Thomson (72-73) – finished in a tie for joint-eighth.

The two spots were claimed by Italy’s Lucrezia Colombotto Rosso and England’s Hayley Davis, with the latter winning a play-off against Germany’s Esther Henseleit.

In other qualifiers, Irish duo Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow both secured berths in the major, which is being played at the Country Club of Charleston at the end of the month.

Maguire carded rounds of 67 and 71 to win her event in Arizona by three shots while shot rounds of 66 and 68 to finish second in Atlanta.

Meanwhile, American Chris Kirk is taking “an indefinite leave” from the PGA Tour to address issues with alcohol abuse and depression.