The sustainability drive through Scotland’s 2022 summer of golf, coordinated by the GEO Foundation for Sustainable Golf in partnership with VisitScotland, has been recognised by the prestigious FEVO Sport Industry Awards.

The 150th Open at St Andrews was a part of the sustainability drive through Scotland’s summer of golf in 2022. Picture: Liam Allan/R&A/R&A via Getty Images.

This multi stakeholder project, which encompassed six professional events in Scotland last year, including two majors – The 150th Open and AIG Women’s Open – has been shortlisted for the Environmental Sustainably Award reflecting the environmental and social impacts delivered across the Home of Golf.

The FEVO Sport Industry Awards celebrates the work done around the sector, whether it’s delivering world-leading events, or using sport as a platform to drive social change, to those campaigns that have an ingenious creative spark which reverberates throughout the industry and beyond.

The Environmental Sustainably Award in association with CSM Live acknowledges a programme or campaign focused on driving sustainable practices to deliver environmental benefits through sport.

The VisitScotland – Sustainable Golf project has been shortlisted alongside Formula E, Sail GP, Sky Sports, Southampton Football Club and Manchester City Football Club. The award ceremony will take place in April.

Paul Bush OBE, Director of Events at VisitScotland, said: “We all recognise the importance of protecting our magnificent courses and landscapes, which are so vital to Scotland’s brand and make Scotland so unique as a destination.

“Our work with GEO Foundation for Sustainable Golf in 2022 was about bringing golf and sustainability together and using our golf events portfolio as a platform to address some of the challenges society and communities face, of advancing lower carbon, sustainable towns, cities and communities.