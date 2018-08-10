Scotland win Ladies Home Internationals for first time in 8 years

Scotland yesterday won the Ladies Home Internationals for the first time since 2010, beating hosts Ireland 6-3 after a thrilling conclusion at Ballybunion.

The destination of the trophy all came down to the final match between Scottish Amateur champion Gemma Batty and Curtis Cup team member Paula Grant. Batty, who had lost her singles matches against both Wales and England, knew that she needed only a halve to secure victory on a count back of total points.

One-up with three holes to play, Batty looked comfortable, but then Grant birdied the long 16th to make the match all square. Batty, though, held on with pars at the final two holes, bravely holing from three feet at the last for that vital halve.

Scotland had set the tone by winning the morning foursomes 2½-½ and Hannah McCook continued her fine form with a 6&5 win in the top singles. She had a great week, taking five out of six points.

Chloe Goadby and Connie Jaffrey were the other Scottish singles winners, while Mairead Martin and Annabel Wilson claimed points for the home favourites to take the contest to the final game.

“I am thrilled for the team,” said Susan Wood, Scotland’s non-playing captain. “Ireland were strong favourites on paper, but I had a great team with a lot of experience.”

In the other match, England, 5-4 winners over Scotland on day two, beat Wales 6½-2½ and clinched second place.