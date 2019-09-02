Scotland select five newcomers for Home Internationals at Lahinch

Kilmacolm’s Matthew Clark will make his eighth success ive Men’s Home Internationals appearance at Lahinch next week as part of a much-changed Scotland side from last year.

Clark, who made his debut in 2012, the last time Scotland won at Glasgow Gailes, has once again been handed the role of playing captain for the four-cornered event. He retains his place in the 11-strong side along with fellow experieced campaigner Euan McIntosh (Turnhouse), as well as Kieran Cantley (Liberton), Stuart Easton (Irvine), Ryan Lumsden (Royal Wimbledon) and James Wilson (Balmore).

The five players joining forces with them on this occasion are headed by Williamwood’s George Burns, who won the Scottish Amateur Championship at Crail, another of his clubs, last month.

Kirkhill’s Lewis Irvine, the beaten finalist in that event, has also been rewarded for his strong performances over the summer, which included a win in the Cameron Corbett Vase at Haggs Castle.

The other newcomers for the event from 11-13 September are Darren Howie (Peebles), Connor McKinney (Joondalup) and former Scottish Boys’ champion Eric McIntosh (Bruntsfield Links). The omission of Euan Walker from the line up indicates he is set to switch to the professional ranks straight after this weekend’s Walker Cup, while Sandy Scott, who is also representing GB&I at Royal Liverpool, is probably heading straight back to the US to continue his new campaign on the college circuit for Texas Tech.

Bathgate’s Joe Bryce and Stuart McLaren (Bruntsfield Links) both missed out despite being double winners in domestic events this season.